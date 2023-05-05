Paraguay far-right populist presidential candidate arrested

Police in Paraguay have detained Paraguayo Cubas, a far-right populist who came in third in Sunday’s presidential election and had alleged without evidence that the vote was marred by fraud

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina -- Paraguayan police on Friday detained Paraguayo Cubas, a far-right populist who came in third in Sunday’s presidential election and encouraged his supporters to protest over his unsubstantiated claims that the vote was marred by fraud.

Cubas was being held in preventive detention under an order by the Attorney General’s Office that is accusing him of breach of the peace, Police Commissioner Gilberto Fleitas said in a radio interview.

Cubas, the candidate of the National Crusade Party who received 23% of the votes Sunday, was broadcasting live on when officers detained him outside his hotel in San Lorenzo, around 15 kilometers (9 miles) from of Asunción. He had been telling supporters since Monday that he was heading to the capital to lead the protests.

The Organization of American States, which deployed an observation mission for the election, said Tuesday there was "no reason to doubt the results” of the vote count.

Santiago Peña of the long-ruling Colorado Party easily won Sunday’s presidential election with 43% of the vote.