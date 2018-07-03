Part of pedestrian bridge collapses at Mumbai train station

Part of a pedestrian bridge collapsed Tuesday morning at a Mumbai train station during heavy rains, and at least two people were reportedly injured.

A fire official said rescue work was in progress at the Andheri station of the local train network in Mumbai, India's financial capital.

Area train service was disrupted. Debris fell onto the tracks, but railroad spokesman Ravinder Bhakar said no trains were passing in the area at the time of the collapse around 7:30 a.m.

Aaj Tak television news channel says the bridge was more than 50 years old. Bhakar said the incessant rains seemed to have caused cracks in the bridge, resulting in the collapse.

Every day, millions of commuters use the sprawling train network in Mumbai and its suburbs.