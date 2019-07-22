Peace Now: Israeli West Bank outposts boom under Trump

An Israeli watchdog group says Israeli settlers have established dozens of unauthorized settlement outposts in the West Bank, most of them founded since President Donald Trump entered office.

Peace Now says in a new report published Monday that Israeli settlers have founded 32 remote West Bank outposts since 2012, often with tactic government support.

Israel captured the West Bank, east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip in the 1967 Mideast war. The Palestinians seek these areas as parts of a future state. Most of the international community considers Israeli settlements in the West Bank illegal under international law and an impediment to a two-state solution to the conflict.

The Defense Ministry and COGAT, the defense body responsible for civil affairs in the West Bank, did not respond to requests for comment.