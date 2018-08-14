Pennsylvania grand jury report on 'predator priests' also says there could be 'thousands' of victims By The Associated Press HARRISBURG, Pa. — Aug 14, 2018, 2:17 PM ET 0 Shares Email Star The Associated PressFILE – In this Sept. 23, 2015, file photo, Cardinal Donald Wuerl, archbishop of Washington, left, looks toward the crowd with Pope Francis following a Mass outside the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. Wuerl wrote to priests to defend himself on the eve of the scheduled Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, release of a grand jury report investigating child sexual abuse in six of Pennsylvania's Roman Catholic dioceses. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File) 0 Shares Email Pennsylvania grand jury report on 'predator priests' also says there could be 'thousands' of victims.