Police say several injured in western German city gym attack

BERLIN -- German police said Tuesday evening that several people have been injured in an attack at a gym in the western city of Duisburg.

The incident occurred in the old city of Duisburg and police asked residents to avoid the area.

“According to current information, one person has injured other people with an object" at a gym, Duisburg police tweeted. “The situation is currently still confusing.”

Police said a large number of officers were at the scene.

German news agency dpa reported that several people were severely injured.

It was not immediately clear how many people were injured and the attacker appeared to still be on the loose, dpa reported.

Several victims were taken to a hospital, while investigators searched the gym and questioned witnesses to the attack, dpa reported.

Police said they received the first emergency calls at about 5:40 p.m. local time.