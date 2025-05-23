12 people injured in stabbing at Hamburg train station, police say

Authorities in Germany say an assailant stabbed people at the central railway station in the city of Hamburg, injuring 12 people — six of them critically

Police at the scene of a stabbing at Hamburg Central Station in Hamburg, Germany, Friday, May 23, 2025. (Steven Hutchings/dpa via AP)

BERLIN -- An assailant stabbed people at the central railway station in the German city of Hamburg on Friday, injuring 12 people — six of them critically, authorities said.

The person attacked people with a knife on the platform between tracks 13 and 14 in the station, according to police. They said on social network X that a suspect was arrested, but didn't give details.

Hamburg's fire service said that six people sustained life-threatening injuries, while another three were seriously injured and three had slight injuries, German news agency dpa reported.

The station in downtown Hamburg, Germany's second-biggest city, is a major hub for local, regional and long-distance trains. Police cordoned off part of the complex.