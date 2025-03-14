Philippine ex-President Duterte appears by video link in The Hague courtroom

Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has appeared by video link before judges at the International Criminal Court

Supporters of former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte hold flags and banners during a demonstration outside the International Criminal Court detention center near The Hague in Scheveningen, Netherlands, Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Omar Havana)

THE HAGUE, Netherlands -- Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte appeared Friday by videoconference before judges at the International Criminal Court, days after his arrest in Manila on murder charges linked to the deadly “ war on drugs ” he oversaw while in office.

The 79-year-old Duterte didn't show up at the court in The Hague, but appeared briefly on a video screen from the detention center nearby where he is being held.

Presiding Judge Iulia Antoanella Motoc explained that Duterte had been allowed to participate in his first ICC hearing by videoconference because he had just come off a long flight. Duterte, wearing a jacket and tie, spoke briefly to confirm his name and date of birth.

Duterte, was to be read his rights and formally informed of the charges of crimes against humanity that the court's prosecutors filed against him after a lengthy investigation. His supporters contest the arrest and say the court doesn’t have jurisdiction.

Estimates of the death toll during Duterte’s presidential term vary, from the more than 6,000 that the national police have reported and up to 30,000, according to numbers from human rights groups.

The court is expected to set a date for a key pretrial hearing — likely months from now — at which judges will assess whether there is enough evidence to proceed to a full trial, which could take years. If Duterte is convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

His daughter, Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte, met with supporters outside the court Friday, and said that she was seeking to visit her father and to have the hearing moved. She didn't elaborate. Duterte is a a political rival of the current president.

“Well, our expectation is that ... they will give us permission to visit the former president, and (the) other one is we hope that they will allow our request to move the initial appearance,” she said.

Rodrigo Duterte was arrested Tuesday amid chaotic scenes in the Philippine capital after returning from a visit to Hong Kong. He was swiftly put on a chartered jet and flown to the Netherlands. After a series of medical checks on arrival, he was taken to the court's detention center, located behind the high brick walls of a Dutch prison complex close to the North Sea coastline.

Duterte's supporters outside the court chanted ’’Send him back! Send him back!″ as they waited for his arrival. Activists marched in the Philippine capital region, demanding justice for the thousands of suspects killed in Duterte’s brutal crackdowns. Other groups set up large screens to allow families of suspects killed in the crackdowns to watch the ICC proceedings.

Prosecutors accuse him of involvement as an “indirect co-perpetrator” in multiple murders, amounting to a crime against humanity for allegedly overseeing killings from November 2011 until March 2019, first while he was mayor of the southern city of Davao and later as president of the Philippines.

According to the prosecution request for his arrest, Duterte, as Davao mayor, issued orders to police and other “hitmen” who formed so-called Davao Death Squads, or DDS.

He told them “that their mission was to kill criminals, including drug dealers, and provided clearance for specific DDS killings,” prosecutors allege, adding that he recruited, paid and rewarded the killers and “provided them with the necessary weapons and resources, and promised to shield them from prosecution.”

The document seeking an ICC warrant for Duterte said that prosecutors built their case using evidence including witness testimony, speeches by Duterte himself, government documents and video footage.

Human rights groups and victims' families have hailed Duterte’s arrest as a historic triumph against state impunity, while the former president's supporters have slammed what they call the government’s surrender of a rival to a court whose jurisdiction they dispute.

“We are happy and we feel relieved,” said 55-year-old Melinda Abion Lafuente, mother of 22-year-old Angelo Lafuente, who she said was tortured and killed in 2016.

"Duterte’s appearance before the ICC is a testament to the courage and determination of the victims, their families, and Filipino activists and journalists to pursue justice no matter how long it takes,” said Bryony Lau, deputy Asia director at Human Rights Watch. “Other leaders facing ICC arrest warrants, like (Russian President) Vladimir Putin and (Israeli Prime Minister) Benjamin Netanyahu, should take note that even those who seem untouchable today can end up in The Hague.”

Duterte’s legal team said that Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s administration shouldn't have allowed the global court to take custody of the former leader because the Philippines is no longer a party to the ICC.

Harry Roque, the former presidential spokesperson of Duterte, told reporters outside the ICC that he has applied to be accredited as one of the ex-president’s lawyers. If approved, he would raise what he said was Duterte’s illegal arrest by Philippine authorities and the ICC’s lack of jurisdiction over the Philippines, which withdrew from the global court when Duterte was the president.

The ICC judges who issued his arrest warrant say that the alleged crimes he is charged with happened before the Philippines withdrew from the court.

Jim Gomez, Joeal Calupitan and Aaron Favila in Manila, Philippines, and Ahmad Seir in The Hague contributed to this report.