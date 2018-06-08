Philippines protests China seizure of Filipinos' fish catch

Two Philippine officials say China's coast guard has continued to seize the catches of Filipino fishermen at a disputed shoal in the South China Sea, despite a protest by the Philippines following an earlier incident.

The officials said the Philippines expressed concern to China in February after coast guard personnel boarded a Filipino fishing boat in Scarborough Shoal and took its catch.

The officials, who spoke Friday on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue, said the Philippines intends to raise its concern again in another meeting with China, possibly in September, due to continuing reports of such incidents, including one recently witnessed by Filipino reporters on a fishing boat at Scarborough.