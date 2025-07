Photos show Bastille Day celebrations in France

By The Associated Press

French President Emmanuel Macron, center, with Chief of Staff of the French Armed Forces Thierry Burkhard, standing right, drives down the Champs-Elysees avenue during the Bastille Day parade, Monday, July 14, 2025 in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

France celebrated Bastille Day on Monday with parades, fireworks, and festivities. The holiday marks the 1789 storming of the Bastille prison, a pivotal moment in the French Revolution.

This year, Indonesia was the guest of honor, with its troops joining the parade and deals for French military equipment expected.

