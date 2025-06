Photos show a bodybuilding competition in Myanmar

The Associated Press

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

Female contestants prepare at backstage before their model physique competition to mark International Olympic Day at the Myanmar Convention Center in Yangon, Myanmar, Saturday, June 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Thein Zaw)

Female contestants prepare at backstage before their model physique competition to mark International Olympic Day at the Myanmar Convention Center in Yangon, Myanmar, Saturday, June 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Thein Zaw)

Female contestants prepare at backstage before their model physique competition to mark International Olympic Day at the Myanmar Convention Center in Yangon, Myanmar, Saturday, June 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Thein Zaw)

Female contestants prepare at backstage before their model physique competition to mark International Olympic Day at the Myanmar Convention Center in Yangon, Myanmar, Saturday, June 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Thein Zaw)

YANGON, Myanmar -- Male and female bodybuilders took part in a competition to mark International Olympic Day at the Myanmar Convention Center in Yangon.

____

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.