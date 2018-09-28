Pilot dead after 2 Nigeria air force planes crash in capital

A Nigerian air force pilot has died after two aircraft crashed while rehearsing for the West African nation's 58th Independence Day celebrations, the government said Friday.

A spokesman, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, said the pilot had "successfully" ejected from one of the F-7Ni aircraft during the rehearsals in the capital, Abuja.

The pilot later died due to complications from injuries sustained on impact, the air force said in a statement.

He was among three pilots forced to eject from their aircraft, which crashed in the general area of Katamkpe Hill. There were no civilian casualties, the statement said.

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has launched an investigation into the cause of the accident.

Nigeria's Independence Day is on Monday.