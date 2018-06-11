Pilot rescued after US F-15 crashes off Okinawa, Japan

TOKYO — Jun 11, 2018, 3:29 AM ET
This May, 2017 photo shows a U.S. Air Force F-15 fighter jet at Kadena Air Base on the southern island of Okinawa in Japan. The U.S. military says an Air Force F-15C fighter jet has crashed in waters south of Okinawa in southern Japan Monday, June 11The Associated Press
This May, 2017 photo shows a U.S. Air Force F-15 fighter jet at Kadena Air Base on the southern island of Okinawa in Japan. The U.S. military says an Air Force F-15C fighter jet has crashed in waters south of Okinawa in southern Japan Monday, June 11, 2018. (Kyodo News via AP)

Interested in Japan?

Add Japan as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Japan news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Japan
Add Interest

The U.S. military says an Air Force F-15C fighter jet has crashed in waters south of Okinawa in southern Japan.

The Air Force said in a statement Monday that the pilot ejected and has been rescued.

The cause of the 6:30 a.m. crash is under investigation. The F-15C from the Air Force's Kadena Air Base in Okinawa was on a routine training mission.

The U.S. has a heavy military presence in Okinawa that has been the source of friction with the local government and some residents. About half of the 50,000 American troops in Japan are stationed on the southern island.

Comments