Plane that crashed in Mumbai, killing 5, was under repair

An aviation company official says the plane that crashed in India's financial capital of Mumbai, killing five people, was not certified as airworthy and was undergoing major repairs after an earlier crash.

Anil Chauhan, a manager at UY Aviation, which owned the small King Air C90, said the plane was on a test flight when it crashed Thursday.

Chauhan told the TimesNow news channel Friday the aircraft had not yet been handed over to the company and did not have a certificate of airworthiness. The plane had been damaged in a crash six years ago while it was owned by a state government.

A civil aviation ministry team examined the crash site where two pilots, two flight technicians and one person at the construction site were killed.