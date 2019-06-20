Plot that wounded Ortiz unraveled because of many mistakes

The plot that resulted in baseball superstar David Ortiz getting shot in the back began unraveling within an hour, mostly because the hired killers made so many mistakes.

That's according to authorities in the Dominican Republic, who say the assailants targeted Ortiz by accident. The conspirators were apparently trying to kill a man sitting with Ortiz at an outdoor cafe. Officials say Ortiz was the victim of incompetent criminals who somehow misidentified the most famous Dominican in the world.

The former Red Sox slugger is recovering in a Boston hospital.

Within three days of the shooting, authorities had detained 10 suspects. Police are still looking for the suspected mastermind of the shooting: Victor Hugo Gómez, an associate of Mexico's Gulf Cartel who is wanted on federal drug charges in Texas.