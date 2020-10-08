Poland amends 2020 budget to include COVID-caused deficit
WARSAW, Poland -- Poland’s lawmakers have amended this year’s budget bill to include a deficit equal to $29 billion resulting from the national lockdown and the cost of financially supporting companies hit by anti-COVID-19 measures.
The lower house of parliament voted late Wednesday 232-218 with one abstention to approve the amended 2020 state budget with a deficit of up to 109.3 billion zlotys.
The amended budget bill allows for up to 508 billion zlotys ($133 billion) of spending, or 72.7 billion zlotys more than planned before the pandemic. It foresees income of 398.7 billion zlotys ($104 billion), or 36.7 billion zlotys less than planned earlier.
In the bill, the economy is expected to contract 4.6% this year but the government said last month that economic data suggests the drop will be closer to 3.5%. Before the pandemic, Poland's economy was expected to grow 3.7%.
The government plans to continue its program of bonuses for families with children, a plan that had proved popular.
Finance Minister Tadeusz Koscinski said in parliament late Wednesday that the budget also includes means for stimulating the economy.
The government has also proposed a draft budget for 2021 that allows for a deficit of up to 82.3 billion zlotys ($21 billion) and estimates GDP will grow by 4%.
The bills need approval from the Senate and President Andrzej Duda.