Poland cancels Israeli visit over Holocaust restitution

The Polish government says it has canceled a visit by an Israeli delegation because the Israeli government made last-minute changes that suggested they would raise the issue of the restitution of former Jewish property.

The visit had been originally scheduled for Monday but the Foreign Ministry announced Sunday that it was being called off.

The issue of former Jewish property in Poland is emerging as an emotional issue ahead of European elections this month and national elections in the fall.

Poland was once home to 3.3 million Jews, most them were murdered by Nazi Germany during the Holocaust. Their properties were often looted by Germans and later nationalized by the communist regime. Some Jewish organizations have been seeking restitution of the properties.