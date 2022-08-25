Poland says grave with WWII soldiers is destroyed by Belarus

Poland’s government says authorities in Belarus are leveling a memorial site containing the graves of Polish resistance fighters who died during World War II

WARSAW, Poland -- Poland's government alleged Thursday that authorities in Belarus were leveling a memorial site containing the graves of Polish resistance fighters who died battling Soviet soldiers during World War II.

Lukasz Jasina, the spokesman for Poland's Foreign Ministry, said on that a cemetery in Surkonty, Belarus, where members of Poland's largest wartime resistance force, the Home Army, fought Soviet army troops, was being “devastated by the services of the Minsk regime.”

“Those who think that the human memory of heroes can be eradicated are very mistaken. The regime will pay for these acts of barbarism," Jasina wrote.

The allegation came a day after the Polish government said it was demolishing a monument to Soviet Red Army soldiers in Poland, one of dozens marked for destruction since Russia's invasion of Ukraine six months ago. No soldiers were buried at the monument site.

There was no immediate comment from Belarus, and it was not clear if the developments were related. Belarus has destroyed at least one other Polish wartime cemetery since early July.

Poland, like many of its neighbors, was invaded and occupied by Germany and the Soviet Union during World War II and then spent decades under Moscow-backed rule.

Since communism ended in the country more than three decades ago, there have been steps taken to remove hated communist symbols from public spaces. Efforts to remove remaining Soviet memorials increased following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

However, cemeteries with the graves of Red Army soldiers are not disturbed in Poland.

The cemetery in Belarus is the final resting place of soldiers with Poland's Home Army, a resistance force that also fought the occupying German forces throughout World War II. The Home Army was under the command of a Polish government-in-exile that was based in London during the country's occupation by Nazi and Soviet forces.

During the decades of Moscow-backed communist rule Poles were forbidden from publicly honoring the memory of Polish victims of the Soviet Union of those who fought the regime.