Poland's Baltic closed to bathers due to bacteria growth

Authorities in Poland have banned bathing at over 50 Baltic Sea beaches after hot weather led to the toxic growth of bacteria in the unusually warm sea.

Communiques and sea rescuers are telling vacationers on the hot sandy beaches from Swinoujsce, in the west, to Gdynia, in the east, not to enter the sea, where thick green-brown cyanobacteria colonies have grown and pose a health threat.

Regional sanitary authorities have issued warnings to say that contact with the bacteria may cause allergies and rashes. Drinking contaminated water can lead to serious digestive problems.

Such intense growth of cyanobacteria has not been seen in 12 years and results from exceptionally high air temperatures of some 34 degrees Celsius (3.2F) that raised the temperature of the usually cold Baltic.