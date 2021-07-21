Poland's divided parliament chooses ombudsman at 6th attempt

Poland’s divided parliament has endorsed a human rights lawyer as the nation’s next ombudsman, ending months of political tug-of-war over the sensitive position

July 21, 2021, 4:28 PM
2 min read

WARSAW, Poland -- Poland’s divided parliament on Wednesday endorsed a human rights lawyer as the nation’s next ombudsman, ending months of political tug-of-war over the sensitive position.

In a vote after the ruling right-wing party waived its reservations, the upper house, or Senate, overwhelmingly approved Marcin Wiacek to be the country's next human rights commissioner - an independent role that the conservative government would like to control.

Earlier this month Wiacek was approved by the lower house, in the chamber’s sixth vote on an issue that for months had driven a wedge between the ruling party and the opposition.

The approval came after the ruling Law and Justice party waved its earlier reservations against Wiacek. Four other candidates had been rejected, one of them twice.

Wiacek, 39, heads the human rights department at Warsaw University. He succeeds Adam Bodnar, who was unpopular with the government for raising issues with it and trying to block some of its decisions.

Bodnar's term ended last week, as a result of a ruling by a top court, where the government has placed many loyalists.

In his first statement after the Senate's approval, Wiacek said he is an “independent” person who favors resolving disputes with the European Union.

He said he is in favor of heeding a recent ruling by the European Court of Justice ordering the Polish parliament to stop disciplining judges.

Top Stories

Dolly Parton talks $1 million donation to vaccine research

May 12, 3:59 PM

'Vast majority' of Cape Cod outbreak vaccinated, but why that's not a major concern

Jul 21, 7:51 AM

What to know about the delta COVID-19 variant

Jul 09, 1:32 PM

Pelosi rejects Republican Jim Jordan for Jan. 6 committee

12 minutes ago

Texas hospital reports its 1st case of lambda COVID-19 variant

Jul 20, 2:30 PM

Top Stories

'Vast majority' of Cape Cod outbreak vaccinated, but why that's not a major concern

Jul 21, 7:51 AM

‘Breakthrough’ COVID cases hit the White House

Jul 20, 8:01 PM

Texas hospital reports its 1st case of lambda COVID-19 variant

Jul 20, 2:30 PM

Delta variant now makes up 83% of cases, CDC director says, pressed on booster shots

Jul 20, 1:15 PM

Could Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin launch mark a new age for commercial spaceflight?

Jul 21, 4:40 AM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events