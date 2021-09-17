Poland's, Lithuania's PMs to discuss migration, security

Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte is traveling to Poland for talks that include the region's security in the face of migrant pressure on the two countries' borders with Belarus

September 17, 2021, 9:58 AM
2 min read

WARSAW, Poland -- Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte is coming to Poland for talks Friday that include the region’s security in the face of migrant pressure on the two countries' borders with Belarus.

Simonyte and Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, as well as members of their governments, are to discuss ways of preventing illegal migration and enhancing security on the European Union's eastern border.

Poland, Lithuania and Latvia have seen a sharp rise in crossings by Iraqis, Afghans, Syrians and Africans from Belarus in recent months. The three EU countries accuse Belarus of pushing the migrants across their borders and say they view that as an element of “hybrid warfare” against the EU.

On Wednesday, EU president, Ursula von der Leyen, said that by pushing migrants at the EU eastern border the “regime in Minsk has instrumentalized human beings," in what she called a “hybrid attack to destabilize Europe.”

She expressed support for Lithuania, Latvia, and Poland in their efforts to block these acts.

Simonyte's talks in Warsaw are also to include broader issues, linked to the EU's future and the situation in Afghanistan, following the Taliban's taking of control there.

Simonyte is also to meet with parliament speakers for talks that will include bilateral matters.

Taking part in the bilateral talks will also be the ministers of defense, of interior matters, of climate, finance, social policy, health, infrastructure and education.

