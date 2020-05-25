Poland's president appoints new head of embattled top court Poland's president has appointed a judge backed by the right-wing ruling party to be the new head of the Supreme Court, marking apparent victory in years of government efforts to take control of the court

WARSAW, Poland -- Polish President Andrzej Duda on Monday appointed a judge backed by the right-wing ruling party to be the new head of the Supreme Court, marking apparent victory in years of government efforts to take control of the court.

The new head, Malgorzata Manowska, 55, is also head of the state school for judges and prosecutors. She is under disciplinary investigation for keeping the school job after being appointed to the Supreme Court in 2018.

She also served as deputy justice minister in 2007, when the Law and Justice party was previously in power.

The previous court head, Malgorzata Gersdorf, who had resisted government pressure and efforts to make her leave early, retired last month after completing her term.

The government's moves to take controls of the Supreme Court have led the European Union to threaten sanctions on the government.