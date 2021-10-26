Poland's president discusses security with King of Jordan

Jordan's King Abdullah II of Jordan has traveled to Poland for talks with Polish President Andrzej Duda

WARSAW, Poland -- King Abdullah II of Jordan visited Poland on Tuesday for talks with President Andrzej Duda on security issues and further defense cooperation.

The two leaders met at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw.

The president’s office said joint projects by Polish and Jordanian special forces were part of the defense discussion and that "Jordan is also a recipient of products of Poland's defense industry.”

An agreement on cooperation in culture, science and education was signed during the king's visit.