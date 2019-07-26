Police: 'All Canadians' urged to be vigilant for suspects

Canadian police will conduct a door-to-door canvas in two communities in Manitoba over the next three days while pressing the search for two suspects in the slaying of an American woman, her Australian boyfriend and another man.

But authorities are also urging "all Canadians" to be on the lookout for the two young men.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police Cpl. Julie Courchaine said Friday that officials are "open to the possibility" the two suspects could have had assistance in leaving the Gillam and Fox Lake area.

Courchaine also says they may have altered their appearance and someone could have inadvertently given them assistance in leaving the area. No cars have been reported stolen.

Gillam is more than 2,000 miles from northern British Columbia, where the three people were found slain.