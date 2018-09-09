Police say 5 found dead in Australian home, man in custody

Three children, their mother and grandmother have been found dead in a house in the Australian city of Perth after a man alerted police, detectives said Monday.

The children were twin girls aged 2 and their 3-year-old sister, a police statement said. Police have not said how the five died.

A man aged in his 20s alerted police on Sunday morning.

"The man currently assisting police remains in custody, no charges have been laid at this time," a police statement said.

Homicide detectives and specialist forensic police will continue to comb the address in the suburb of Bedford for evidence and clues to what happened.

"That will take a period of time and it could be a number of days," Assistant Police Commissioner Paul Steel said.

"It is a tragic thing when incidents like this occur. It does send a ripple through the community of Western Australia," Steele said.