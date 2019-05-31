Police officers will face charges over yellow vest protests

A leading French prosecutor says some police officers will face trial over the police violence that have taken place at protests by people wearing yellow vests.

In an interview with the daily Le Parisien published Friday, Remy Heitz said 174 investigations linked to security forces have been opened in Paris.

He said "some police officers will be sent before a criminal court by the end of the year."

Several cases are related to the use by police of rubber projectiles, Heitz noted, adding that no police officer has been handed preliminary charges so far.

The yellow vest movement sprang up last fall, demanding relief from high taxes and stagnant wages for French workers. It got its name from the yellow security vests worn by many of the protesters.