Polish court resumes key case over law primacy

Poland’s constitutional court on Wednesday returned to proceedings in a key case over whether Polish or European Union law has primacy in the EU member country

September 22, 2021, 10:05 AM
1 min read

WARSAW, Poland -- Poland’s constitutional court on Wednesday resumed proceedings in a key case over whether Polish or European Union law has primacy in the EU member country.

The ruling of the Constitutional Tribunal, when it eventually comes, is expected to define Poland's future relationship with the 27-member bloc.

The court opened the cases on a motion earlier this year from Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. He asked for the review after the Court of Justice of the European Union ruled that EU law takes precedence over Poland’s supreme law, the Constitution.

That ruling came amid a larger dispute over deep changes to the Polish court system, initiated by the ruling Law and Justice party, which the EU views as an erosion of democratic checks and balances.

The Constitutional Tribunal itself is seen by the EU as illegitimate due to the political influence of Poland’s conservative, nationalist ruling party on the appointment of some of its judges, many of whom are government loyalists.

Poland's government insists that the justice system and the judiciary are in the sole competence of EU member states and not the EU.

The tribunal’s proceedings started in July and then were repeatedly postponed.

Top Stories

Body found near Grand Teton confirmed to be Gabby Petito, death ruled a homicide

Sep 21, 5:10 PM

Young people experiencing 'widespread' anxiety over climate crisis, researchers say

Sep 14, 1:00 AM

Charges: Man "snapped," killed 4, then left bodies in field

Sep 21, 9:30 PM

Brian Laundrie search ends for day after finding 'nothing of note': Live updates

Sep 21, 11:45 PM

Jay-Z's Team Roc suing police department for allegedly covering up misconduct

Sep 20, 8:55 PM

Top Stories

Can vaccinated folks carry the new variants of COVID-19?

Sep 21, 3:56 PM

Charges: Man "snapped," killed 4, then left bodies in field

Sep 21, 9:30 PM

Canadian recounts her abduction by jihadis in Burkina Faso

2 hours ago

What to know about the property developer dragging down world markets

3 hours ago

Smaller COVID vaccine doses may protect kids as well as full doses in adults: Pfizer

2 hours ago

Top Stories

Can vaccinated folks carry the new variants of COVID-19?

Sep 21, 3:56 PM

Charges: Man "snapped," killed 4, then left bodies in field

Sep 21, 9:30 PM

Body found near Grand Teton confirmed to be Gabby Petito, death ruled a homicide

Sep 21, 5:10 PM

Canadian recounts her abduction by jihadis in Burkina Faso

2 hours ago

What to know about the property developer dragging down world markets

3 hours ago

Top Stories

Body found near Grand Teton confirmed to be Gabby Petito, death ruled a homicide

Sep 21, 5:10 PM

Authorities raid Florida home of Brian Laundrie during manhunt

Sep 21, 7:24 AM

Can vaccinated folks carry the new variants of COVID-19?

Sep 21, 3:56 PM

Gabby Petito's body found, autopsy confirms

Sep 21, 8:10 PM

J&J says 2nd COVID-19 vaccine dose gives stronger protection

Sep 21, 10:38 AM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events