New Polish education minister tests positive for coronavirus

WARSAW, Poland -- Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has requested that the official swearing-in of his reshuffled Cabinet be postponed Monday after one of the ministers tested positive for COVID-19.

The ceremony conducted by President Andrzej Duda was planned for Monday afternoon, but the new education minister, Przemyslaw Czarnek, said early in the day he had a headache and a test showed he was infected with the coronavirus.

It was not immediately clear when the swearing-in would be held for the right-wing government that has recently been trimmed down after the ruling coalition ran into difficulties.