Polish minister steps aside to defend past business dealings

WARSAW, Poland -- A Polish junior minister and valuable ally of the governing right-wing coalition said Friday he was temporarily stepping aside from his cabinet duties to defend himself against allegations over his past business dealings.

He also said he would request temporary leave from his parliamentary duties, but vowed to still support the governing coalition.

Mejza, 30, joined the government in October. The move was seen as intended to secure his backing for the government, which is three votes short of a parliamentary majority and is seeking — and finding — allies to back its legislative work.

But soon after his appointment, media reports claimed Mejza was involved in a failed venture that marketed alleged medication for cancer or Parkinson's disease that had not been approved by Poland's health authorities. Another public relations and training business he was associated with allegedly could not account for all of the European Union regional development subsidies it had received, according to media reports.

The opposition called for his dismissal, without success.

Opposition agrarian party official Piotr Zgorzelski, a deputy speaker of parliament, claimed Friday that Mejza was sending a warning to the government that it couldn't count on his support in the near future.

The office of President Andrzej Duda said it was awaiting explanations regarding Mejza.