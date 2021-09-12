Politicians launch bids to be France's 1st female president

Two politicians have formally declared their intentions to seek to become France’s first female president in next year’s spring election

September 12, 2021, 12:20 PM
1 min read

PARIS -- Two politicians have formally declared their intentions to seek to become France’s first female president in next year’s spring election.

National Rally’s Marine Le Pen and Paris' Socialist mayor, Anne Hidalgo, both officially launched their campaigns Sunday in what were widely expected moves.

Hidalgo, 62, mayor of the French capital since 2014, is the favorite to win the Socialist Party nomination. She launched her candidacy in the northwestern city of Rouen.

Le Pen, the 53-year-old leader of France’s far right party, started her campaign in the southern city of Frejus with a pledge to defend French “liberty.” She made 26-year-old Jordan Bardella the acting head of the party as she prepares her campaign.

They join the burgeoning list of challengers to centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron.

Macron, 43, has not yet announced a run but is expected to do so. Launching a candidacy in France is a necessary formality for each successive presidential election.

The poll is expected to boil down to a duel between Le Pen and Macron, as it was last time in 2017.

Top Stories

Ticket agent who helped Sept. 11 hijackers make flight finds forgiveness

Sep 10, 5:08 AM

1st international flight leaves Kabul since US withdrawal

Sep 09, 7:27 PM

Even on their death beds, some COVID-19 patients still reject vaccination

Sep 11, 10:01 AM

9/11 20 years updates: Tribute in Light shines at end of anniversary

Sep 12, 12:06 AM

Full transcript: Former President George W. Bush speaks at 9/11 memorial ceremony

Sep 11, 12:34 PM

Top Stories

Ticket agent who helped Sept. 11 hijackers make flight finds forgiveness

Sep 10, 5:08 AM

Former ticket agent grapples with guilt after allowing hijackers on 9/11 flight

Sep 09, 9:13 PM

Even on their death beds, some COVID-19 patients still reject vaccination

Sep 11, 10:01 AM

1st international flight leaves Kabul since US withdrawal

Sep 09, 7:27 PM

Capitol Police recommend Jan. 6 officers for discipline

Sep 11, 10:18 PM

Top Stories

Former ticket agent grapples with guilt after allowing hijackers on 9/11 flight

Sep 09, 9:13 PM

Ticket agent who helped Sept. 11 hijackers make flight finds forgiveness

Sep 10, 5:08 AM

1st international flight leaves Kabul since US withdrawal

Sep 09, 7:27 PM

Even on their death beds, some COVID-19 patients still reject vaccination

Sep 11, 10:01 AM

Fighter pilot reflects on would-be 9/11 suicide mission

Sep 10, 2:03 PM

Top Stories

Former ticket agent grapples with guilt after allowing hijackers on 9/11 flight

Sep 09, 9:13 PM

Ticket agent who helped Sept. 11 hijackers make flight finds forgiveness

Sep 10, 5:08 AM

Even on their death beds, some COVID-19 patients still reject vaccination

Sep 11, 10:01 AM

1st international flight leaves Kabul since US withdrawal

Sep 09, 7:27 PM

Former President George W. Bush speaks at 9/11 memorial ceremony

Sep 11, 11:09 AM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events