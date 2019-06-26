Pompeo meets Indian leader amid trade tensions

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has begun official meetings in India's capital amid growing tensions over trade and tariffs that has strained the partners' ties.

Pompeo has called on India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday morning. He is later scheduled to meet his counterpart S. Jaishankar.

Pompeo arrived in New Delhi late Tuesday after visiting Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Afghanistan on a trip aimed at building a global coalition to counter Iran.

His visit is the first high-level engagement between the two countries since Modi's reelection last month. The countries call each other a strategic partner despite retaliatory tariffs they imposed on some of their goods.