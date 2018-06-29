Pope: Church must be in contact with people's real problems

Interested in Pope Francis? Add Pope Francis as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Pope Francis news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Pope Francis, at Mass with his newest cardinals, says being in contact with "real human dramas" and people's "concrete existence" is what the church must do.

Francis celebrated Mass in a sun-baked St. Peter's Square, filled with thousands of faithful, to mark the feast day Friday of Saints Peter and Paul.

In his homily, he cautioned Christians against keeping their distance from "human misery," and urged them to avoid "empty" forms of service and compassion for people.

Francis said the Catholic church must be "free from grand illusions that fail to sink their roots in the life of God's faithful people."

Among the prelates at Mass were 14 churchmen whom Francis elevated to the rank of cardinal a day earlier in a ceremony in St. Peter's Basilica.