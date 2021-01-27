Pope marking Holocaust warns another extermination possible
ROME -- Pope Francis marked Holocaust Remembrance Day on Wednesday by warning that warped ideologies can pave the way to another mass extermination.
The Argentine pope insisted on the need to remember, saying it was a sign of humanity and a condition for a peaceful future. But he said remembering “also means to be aware that these things can happen again, starting with ideological proposals that claim to save a people and end up destroying a people and humanity.”
He warned that the Holocaust began that way, opening “this path of death, extermination and brutality.”
Francis prayed at the Auschwitz-Birkenau memorial during his 2016 visit to Poland.