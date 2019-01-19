Pope puts Sistine choir under aide's eye after scandal

Interested in Pope Francis? Add Pope Francis as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Pope Francis news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Pope Francis has put a close aide in charge of the Sistine Chapel Choir following a funding scandal.

The Vatican said Saturday that the all-male ensemble, believed to be the world's oldest choir, would be under the responsibility of Monsignor Guido Marini, who assists Francis during church ceremonies.

Francis named another monsignor, Guido Pozzo, to handle the choir's finances.

The Vatican last year began a probe of alleged diversion of funds by choir directors, but Saturday's announcement didn't mention that investigation.

The choir's much-heralded 2018 summer tour of the United States was canceled without official explanation.

In May, the choir performed for celebrities and other VIPs at the New York Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Gala.

Francis noted in a letter that the choir must perform with "sincere piety."