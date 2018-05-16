Pope warns bloodshed in Gaza hurts peace: 'War begets war'

Pope Francis is warning that the latest spasm of violence in the Holy Land is only hurting chances for peace, and is calling for revived efforts at dialogue and justice.

Francis said he was "very worried and pained" at the bloodshed, and expressed his "great pain for the dead and wounded" and all those who suffer. Leading thousands of people in prayer Wednesday at the end of his weekly general audience, he said the use of violence can never bring about peace: "War begets war, violence begets violence."

His appeal came after Israeli soldiers shot and killed 59 Palestinians and wounded hundreds in mass protests at the Gaza border, on the same day the United States opened its embassy to Israel in Jerusalem after relocating from Tel Aviv.