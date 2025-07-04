Power outage hits the Czech Republic and disrupts Prague public transport

A temporary power outage has disrupted parts of Prague and other areas in the Czech Republic, halting public transport and trains

Residents try to start a generator as Czech Republic faces a major electricity blackout near Benesov, Czech Republic, Friday, July 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

PRAGUE -- A temporary power outage hit parts of the Czech Republic's capital and other areas of the country Friday, bringing public transport and trains to a standstill, officials said.

Prague’s entire subway network was inoperative starting at noon, the capital city’s transport authority said, though subway service was restored within half an hour.

Prime Minister Petr Fiala said in a post on X that the outage hit other parts of the country and authorities were dealing with the problem.

“We are facing an extraordinary and unpleasant situation,” Fiala said, adding it was a priority to renew power supplies.

The CEPS power grid operator acknowledged problems in parts of four regions in northern and eastern Czech Republic. It said a fallen electricity line in the northwestern part of the country was identified as a possible cause for the outage.

Officials have ruled out a cyber or terror attack.

Of the eight substations in the grid that were affected, including a major one in Prague, five renewed operations in less than two hours, CEPS said.

Industry and Trade Minister Lukas Vlcek said the cause was likely a “mechanical malfunction.”

Most trams on the right bank of the Vltava River in Prague were halted, while the left bank was not affected. Some trains near Prague and other regions could not operate, causing delays but the situation was gradually getting back to normal.

There were no immediate reports that Václav Havel Airport Prague, the city's international airport, was hit by the power outage.

In downtown Prague, stores and restaurant that remained open accepted only payments in cash.