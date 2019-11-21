Ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa sworn in Sri Lanka’s new PM Sri Lanka’s newly elected President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has sworn in his brother and former president Mahinda Rajapaksa as prime minister

FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2019, file photo, former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa, left, and former Defense Secretary and his brother Gotabaya Rajapaksa wave to supporters during a party convention held to announce the presidential candidacy in Colombo, Sri Lanka. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has sworn in his brother and former president Mahinda Rajapaksa as prime minister on Thursday, Nov. 21, in his first step in forming a government since being elected president. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena, File)

Sri Lanka’s newly elected President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has sworn in his brother and former president Mahinda Rajapaksa as prime minister.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa is expected to name his Cabinet later, on the advice of the new prime minister.

Ranil Wickremesinghe stepped down as prime minister earlier Thursday to clear the way for the president to form his government.

Mahinda Rajapaksa is credited with a military victory ending a 26-year separatist civil war with ethnic Tamil rebels during his presidency from 2005 to 2015.