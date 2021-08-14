Pride march held in Bosnia capital; opponents gather too

Hundreds of people have attended a gay pride march in Bosnia's capital of Sarajevo

August 14, 2021, 12:43 PM
2 min read

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina -- Hundreds of people attended a gay pride march Saturday in the Bosnian of capital Sarajevo, with organizers saying LGBT people have been further marginalized since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in the impoverished, conservative Balkan nation.

A colorful crowd walked through central Sarajevo carrying rainbow flags. The march was held under heavy security after hundreds of police had sealed off the area to prevent incidents with counterprotesters.

At the same time, dozens of opponents of the pride march held their own gathering in Sarajevo, saying they wanted to defend the country's traditional values from an “aggressive” LGBT ideology. No incidents were reported at any of the gatherings.

The pride march was only the third such event ever in Bosnia, an ethnically divided country that endured a devastating war in 1992-95, which killed over 100,000 people and left millions displaced.

Sidelined in the war-ravaged country, Bosnia's LGBT community have urged resistance against “constant exposure to fear, violence, discrimination, violations of our basic human rights and unequal treatment.”

“We, lesbians, gays, bisexuals, trans, intersex and queer people, take to the streets because the pandemic restrictions are our everyday realities," groups behind the pride said in a statement. “In the year behind us, the rights and freedoms of LGBTIQ+ people have further deteriorated.”

One of the organizers, Amar Catovic, told the crowd Saturday that “the time has come to speak openly and clearly about the problems we are facing."

“I was always taught I should not be visible. But I will be proud of what I am, proud of myself for being a gay man," he said. “We demand equality! Aware of discrimination, violence and hate speech, we resist and say it's enough!”

The group's demands included swift passage of a law on same-sex partnerships and a plan on how to end discrimination and improve the lives of LGBT people in Bosnia.

The first pride march in Sarajevo was held in 2019, while last year's event gathered only small numbers because of the pandemic.

Top Stories

On Location: August 13, 2021

Aug 13, 5:31 PM

Fred likely to strengthen into tropical storm as it hits Florida Keys

Aug 14, 5:28 AM

Family speaks out after 12-year-old boy hospitalized with COVID-19

Aug 13, 9:16 AM

COVID-19 live updates: Louisiana 'close to the breaking point,' governor warns

Aug 13, 10:13 PM

5 key things to know about the delta variant

Aug 13, 5:01 AM

Top Stories

Fred likely to strengthen into tropical storm as it hits Florida Keys

Aug 14, 5:28 AM

CDC recommends 3rd shot for immune-compromised

Aug 13, 9:35 PM

Additional vaccines recommended for people with weakened immune systems

Aug 13, 3:33 PM

Police respond to Albuquerque school shooting

Aug 13, 8:04 PM

Which states have reimposed mask mandates and which are resisting

Aug 13, 6:00 AM

Top Stories

CDC recommends 3rd shot for immune-compromised

Aug 13, 9:35 PM

Fred likely to strengthen into tropical storm as it hits Florida Keys

Aug 14, 5:28 AM

Additional vaccines recommended for people with weakened immune systems

Aug 13, 3:33 PM

Police respond to Albuquerque school shooting

Aug 13, 8:04 PM

Which states have reimposed mask mandates and which are resisting

Aug 13, 6:00 AM

Top Stories

CDC recommends 3rd shot for immune-compromised

Aug 13, 9:35 PM

Fred likely to strengthen into tropical storm as it hits Florida Keys

Aug 14, 5:28 AM

12-year-old reflects on ‘scary’ COVID battle

Aug 12, 1:13 PM

Additional vaccines recommended for people with weakened immune systems

Aug 13, 3:33 PM

Police respond to Albuquerque school shooting

Aug 13, 8:04 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events