Prince Harry, Meghan to give up 'royal highness' titles Buckingham Palace says Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, will no longer use the titles "royal highness" or receive public funds after a deal was struck for them to step aside as senior royals

FILE - In this Monday, March 11, 2019 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex leave after the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are to no longer use their HRH titles and will repay £2.4 million of taxpayer's money spent on renovating their Berkshire home, Buckingham Palace announced Saturday, Jan. 18. 2020. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, file)

LONDON -- Buckingham Palace says Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, will no longer use the titles "royal highness" or receive public funds after a deal was struck for them to step aside as senior royals.

The palace says the couple will repay some 2.4 million pounds of taxpayers' money that was spent renovating their home near Windsor Castle.