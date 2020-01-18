Prince Harry, Meghan to give up 'royal highness' titles
Buckingham Palace says Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, will no longer use the titles "royal highness" or receive public funds after a deal was struck for them to step aside as senior royals
LONDON --
The palace says the couple will repay some 2.4 million pounds of taxpayers' money that was spent renovating their home near Windsor Castle.