PARIS -- Projections: French President Macron’s centrists expected to keep a parliamentary majority after 1st round of voting.
Top Stories
Senate group agrees on broad outline of new gun law after Uvalde massacre
- 37 minutes ago
31 arrested with shields, riot gear near Pride parade in Idaho
- 2 hours ago
Millions in US experiencing temperatures over 100 degrees
- 40 minutes ago
Woman becomes 2nd person this year to die from Powassan virus
- Jun 10, 02:18 PM
31 Patriot Front members arrested near Idaho pride event
- Jun 12, 07:49 AM