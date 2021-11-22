Protesters in Armenia demand tougher stance on Azerbaijan

Opposition supporters have blocked traffic in Armenia’s capital to urge the government to take a tougher stance amid tensions with neighboring Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, Armenia -- Opposition supporters blocked traffic in Armenia’s capital on Monday to urge the government to take a tougher stance amid tensions with neighboring Azerbaijan.

The protesters demanded that the authorities don't sign documents on the delimitation and demarcation of the border between the countries and reject Azerbaijan's plans for transport corridors across the Armenian territory.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in a decades-old dispute over the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, a region that lies within Azerbaijan but was under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a separatist war there ended in 1994.

Fierce fighting that erupted in September 2020 ended six weeks later with a Russia-brokered peace deal that saw Azerbaijan gain control of a significant part of Nagorno-Karabakh and reclaim all the regions that were controlled by Armenian forces outside the separatist region.

The agreement also envisaged a transport corridor via Armenia that would link Azerbaijan with its exclave Nakhchivan region — a plan strongly opposed by the Armenian opposition.

Monday's protest follows last week's clashes on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, which left at least seven Azerbaijani troops and one Armenian servicemen dead.