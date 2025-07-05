Protests against surge mass-tourism in Mexico City end in vandalism, harassment of tourists

Hundreds of protesters in Mexico City have destroyed businesses and harassed tourists in the city’s touristic hub in a march railing against mass-tourism and gentrification

A demonstrator burns an effigy of U.S. President Donald Trump in Parque Mexico, during a protest against gentrification, as the increase in remote workers has risen prices and increased housing demand in neighborhoods like Condesa and Roma, in Mexico City, Friday, July 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Orbach)

MEXICO CITY -- A protest by hundreds against gentrification and mass tourism that began peacefully Friday in Mexico City neighborhoods popular with tourists turned violent when a small number of people began smashing storefronts and harassing foreigners.

Masked protesters smashed through the windows and looted high-end businesses in the touristic areas of Condesa and Roma, and screamed at tourists in the area. Marchers then continued on to protest outside the U.S. Embassy. Graffiti on glass shattered glass being smashed through with rocks read: “get out of Mexico.”

Police reinforcements gathered outside the Embassy building as police sirens rung out in the city center Friday evening.

It marked a violent end to a more peaceful march throughout the day calling out against masses of American tourists who have flooded into Mexico's capital in recent years.

Tension had been mounting in the city since American “digital nomads” flocked to Mexico City in 2020, many to escape coronavirus lockdowns in the U.S. Since, rents have soared and locals have increasingly gotten pushed out of their neighborhoods, particularly areas like Condesa and Roma, lush areas packed with coffee shops and restaurants.

The Mexico City protest comes at the same time other European cities like Barcelona, Madrid, Paris, Rome and more are also facing mounting protests railing against mass-tourism.