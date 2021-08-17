Prototype military transport plane crashes outside Moscow

A prototype military transport plane crashed while performing a test flight outside Moscow on Tuesday, Russian news agencies reported, citing Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation

August 17, 2021, 9:43 AM
MOSCOW -- A prototype military transport plane crashed while performing a test flight outside Moscow on Tuesday, Russian news agencies reported, citing Russia's United Aircraft Corporation.

The new light military transport plane, Il-112V, crashed in a forested area as it was coming in for a landing at the Kubinka airfield about 45 kilometers (28 miles) west of Moscow, spokespeople of the corporation told the Tass news agency.

The Interfax news agency reported, citing an anonymous source familiar with the incident, that three people were aboard the plane and were feared dead.

The Baza online news outlet posted a video on its channel in the messaging app Telegram of an airplane crashing into the woods after one of its engines caught fire.

