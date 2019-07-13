Puerto Rican chief financial officer resigns in chat scandal

Puerto Rico's chief financial officer has resigned following criticism of his participation in a profanity-laced chat used by government officials that has angered islanders and led to calls for the governor's resignation.

Christian Sobrino announced he was stepping down via on Saturday. Sobrino was also the governor's representative on a federal control board that oversees the U.S. territory's finances.

Gov. Ricardo Rosselló had apologized late Thursday for the comments he made in a private chat to describe a former New York City female government official and the control board.

Rosselló said he was working 18-hour days and releasing tensions when he called former New York City Council speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito the Spanish word for "whore" and in English told the board "go f--- yourself."