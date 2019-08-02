Puerto Rico awaits as governor countdown begins

Legislators in Puerto Rico are grilling the man who might become the next governor of a U.S. territory mired in political turmoil.

Former congressional representative Pedro Pierluisi sat alone as he faced more than two dozen legislators in the first of two public hearings being held Friday just hours before Gov. Ricardo Rosselló is scheduled to resign.

The room was packed with current and former government officials Friday, while Puerto Ricans across the island remain unclear who might be their next leader.

Members of a House committee met with Pierluisi first, and then the House of Representatives is scheduled to debate the nomination before a vote.

Justice Secretary Wanda Vázquez could become governor if Pierluisi is not approved.