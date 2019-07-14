Puerto Rico governor rejects calls to resign amid scandal

  • ByThe Associated Press
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Jul 14, 2019, 11:29 AM ET
Demonstrators holding signs that read in Spanish "Corruption is violence" and "Ricky renounce", protest near the executive mansion denouncing a wave of arrests for corruption that has shaken the country and demanding the resignation of Gov. Ricardo Rosello, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Thursday, July 11, 2019. Puerto Rico's former secretary of education and 5 other people have been arrested on charges of steering federal money to unqualified, politically connected contractors. U.S. Attorney for Puerto Rico Rosa Emilia Rodríguez said Gov. Rossello was not involved in the investigation. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)

Puerto Rico's Gov. Ricardo Rosselló says he will not step down over a group chat scandal that has rocked his administration.

The governor was a participant in a private chat that used profanities to describe an ex-New York City councilwoman and a federal control board overseeing the island's finances. Two top officials have already said they would resign.

Rosselló said at a church in the capital of San Juan on Sunday that he was humbled by events and would look to God to guide him through "figurative or real" hurricanes.

He said that his "commitment is to learn from what was done" and continue "advancing efforts so that Puerto Rico can move forward."

A group of protesters is gathering outside La Fortaleza governor's residence to demand his resignation.