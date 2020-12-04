Puerto Rico seeks to arrest US tourist who refused face mask
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- A judge on Friday ordered the arrest of a tourist from the U.S. mainland who is accused of attacking a National Guard trooper at Puerto Rico's airport after refusing to wear a face mask as required under pandemic restrictions.
The suspect was identified as 31-year-old Adrien Williams. He faces charges including assault in the Nov. 28 incident caught on video that went viral.
Brenda Quijano, a spokeswoman for Puerto Rico's Department of Justice, told The Associated Press that Williams had traveled from California but is from South Carolina. She did not give a hometown. His current whereabouts were not known.
On Thursday, Gov. Wanda Vázquez announced stricter measures to fight a rise in COVID-19 cases, including the closure of marinas, a lockdown on Sundays and a ban on weekend alcohol sales.