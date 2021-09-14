Putin to self-isolate due to coronavirus among inner circle

The Kremlin says Russian President Vladimir Putin is going into self-isolation because of coronavirus cases among his inner circle

September 14, 2021, 9:29 AM
1 min read

MOSCOW -- Russian President Vladimir Putin is going into self-isolation because of coronavirus cases in his inner circle, the Kremlin said Tuesday.

The announcement came in the Kremlin’s readout of Putin’s phone call with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon.

Putin has been fully vaccinated with the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V – he received his second shot in April.

On Monday, the Russian president attended several public events. He met with the Russian Paralympians, attended military exercises conducted in coordination with Belarus, and met with with Syrian President Bashar Assad.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Putin is “absolutely healthy,” but will self-isolate after coming in contact with someone who contracted the virus. He didn’t clarify for how long Putin would remain in self-isolation, but assured that the president will continue working as usual.

Asked if Putin tested negative for the virus, Peskov said “of course, yes.”

Peskov didn’t say who among Putin’s contacts were infected, saying only that there were several cases.

Top Stories

Millions on Gulf Coast brace for Tropical Storm Nicholas

Sep 13, 7:20 AM

Justice Amy Coney Barrett picking up 'mores' of Supreme Court, Breyer says

Sep 13, 12:58 PM

On Location: September 13, 2021

Sep 13, 6:00 PM

Nicholas makes landfall as Category 1 hurricane in Texas: Latest forecast

3 hours ago

California ski resort changes name to remove offensive word

Sep 13, 4:37 PM

Top Stories

What you need to know about the Texas abortion law

Sep 13, 2:45 AM

Young people experiencing 'widespread' anxiety over climate crisis, researchers say

Sep 14, 1:00 AM

Justice Amy Coney Barrett picking up 'mores' of Supreme Court, Breyer says

Sep 13, 12:58 PM

Biden stands by Newsom ahead of recall election, warns country's future is on ballot

2 hours ago

Capitol rally seeks to rewrite Jan. 6 by exalting rioters

Sep 13, 5:47 PM

Top Stories

What you need to know about the Texas abortion law

Sep 13, 2:45 AM

Justice Amy Coney Barrett picking up 'mores' of Supreme Court, Breyer says

Sep 13, 12:58 PM

Young people experiencing 'widespread' anxiety over climate crisis, researchers say

Sep 14, 1:00 AM

Capitol rally seeks to rewrite Jan. 6 by exalting rioters

Sep 13, 5:47 PM

Millions on Gulf Coast brace for Tropical Storm Nicholas

Sep 13, 7:20 AM

Top Stories

Capitol rally seeks to rewrite Jan. 6 by exalting rioters

Sep 13, 5:47 PM

Millions on Gulf Coast brace for Tropical Storm Nicholas

Sep 13, 7:20 AM

What you need to know about the Texas abortion law

Sep 13, 2:45 AM

Justice Amy Coney Barrett picking up 'mores' of Supreme Court, Breyer says

Sep 13, 12:58 PM

Barrett concerned about public perception of Supreme Court

Sep 12, 10:25 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events