Putin: New Russian weapons decades ahead of foreign rivals

Russian President Vladimir Putin is boasting about his country's prospective nuclear weapons, saying they are years and even decades ahead of foreign designs.

Speaking Thursday before the graduates of Russian military academies in the Kremlin, Putin said the new weapons represent a quantum leap in the nation's military capability. He said Russia has achieved a "real breakthrough" in designing new weapons.

The Russian leader singled out the new Avangard hypersonic vehicle and the new Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile, which are set to enter service in the next few years. Putin also mentioned the Kinzhal hypersonic missile that has already been put on duty with the units of Russia's Southern Military District.

Those systems were among an array of new nuclear weapons Putin presented in March amid tensions with the West.