Putin thanks Trump for helping foil terrorist acts in Russia The Kremlin says the Russian president spoke with President Donald Trump to thank him for information that helped Russia foil terrorist attacks over the New Year's holiday

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the State Council meeting on the agricultural policy at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) The Associated Press

MOSCOW -- Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with President Donald Trump on Sunday to thank him for information that Putin said helped Russia foil terrorist attacks over the New Year's holiday, the Kremlin said.

Putin thanked Trump “for information transmitted through the special services that helped prevent the completion of terrorist acts in Russia,” the Kremlin said in a brief statement posted on its website.

Based on the U.S. information, the Russian security forces detained two Russians suspected of preparing to carry out terrorist acts in St. Petersburg during the upcoming holiday, state news agency Tass reported, citing the Federal Security Service.

The security service said it obtained the information from its “American partners.” It said it seized material from the suspects that confirms they were preparing terrorist acts, with no further details.

There was no immediate comment from the White House.