Putin vows to hear 'all opinions' in pension controversy

Russian President Vladimir Putin appears to trying to tamp down public distress over a proposal to raise the national retirement age, saying he will listen to "all opinions" on the matter.

The lower house of parliament on Thursday passed the first reading of a law to raise the pension age for men to 65, up from 60, and from 55 to 63 for women.

Activists from both Communist and free-market parties have held demonstrations ahead of the vote, reflecting the unusually broad resistance to the pension changes. Putin's trust rating in public opinion surveys has fallen significantly since the government introduced the retirement proposal in June.

Putin says Friday "there's no final decision yet ... I, of course, will listen to all opinions, all points of view."